But what is fascinating about Chloe’s extraordinary talent is that she has autism and ADHD.

Her artwork is fast gaining notoriety, she sold one painting for £200 and has won awards. Chloe recently picked up second place as Junior Artist of the Year, in the prestigious Supporting All Artists 2021, Artists of the Year competition.

The Abbey Primary School pupil was also awarded for a painting of Mansfield Town Hall, and received an SAA award for her picture of a packet of Skips, her favourite snack!

Sale of her work has also helped to raise money for the Nottinghamshire charity Spectrum Wasp.

Chloe Daykin aged eight with some of her detailed pictures of some of Mansfield's landmarks. The little girl with autism and ADHD has developed her own unique style.

Mermaids are a popular topic at the moment for the budding Forest Town autistic artist Chloe Daykin, according to her mum Kerry Wright. Kerry likens Chloe's line drawing style to that of Quentin Blake who illustrated the Roald Dahl children's books and which she would read to Chloe at bedtime.

Mansfield Town Hall - Chloe's sophisticated drawing of the landmark building in Mansfield. Chloe won second place in the Junior Artist of the Year competition in the prestigious SAA's (Supporting All Artists) 2021 Artists of the Year competition.

Chloe Daykin is pictured with the framed artwork 'Skips' which was recently sold.