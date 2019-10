Pumpkin carving, costume competitions and mummified families were just some of the games on show on Sunday, October 27, with the Farnsfield theme park hosting an array of Halloween events. See our gallery below for some of the shots.

1. Wheelgate Park Halloween Events Mummy competion. Lilly Davis wraps up her father Niel. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Wheelgate Park Halloween Events Mummy competition. Leah Boardman is all wrapped up. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Wheelgate Park Halloween Events Rhys Kitchen get rid of the insides of the pumpkin. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Wheelgate Park Halloween Events Who's the prettiest? Ask Aahh and Oooh. jpimedia Buy a Photo

