See pictures as thousands turn out for final days of Robin Hood Festival
Thousands of Robin Hood's "merry men" have turned out at Sherwood Forest to enjoy a week of live entertainment, reenactments and archery for the annual Robin Hood Festival.
The Robin Hood Festival, now in its 35th year, welcomed tens of thousands to Sherwood Forest for the week of fun, from August 5 to August 11, and staff have already started preparing for next year's event. See our gallery below:
1. Robin Hood Festival 2019
You are never too old to dress up as Robin Hood, as 79 year old Nev Jones proves.