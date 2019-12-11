See pictures as Mansfield care home resident celebrates her 101st birthday in style
How many people can claim they have lived on this earth for more than 100 years?
Well Gladys Cross, a resident at Newgate Lodge Care Home in Mansfield, can, after she celebrated her 101st birthday in style on December 8. Staff at the residential home put on a stylish party for Gladys, celebrating her long and happy life. See our gallery below.
1. Gladys Cross 101st Birthday
Gladys Cross celebrated her 101st birthday in style on December 8.