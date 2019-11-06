See pictures as hundreds pack out Mansfield Town FC for Bonfire Night display

The traditional Guy Fawkes celebration, which saw a huge bonfire and fair take over the One Call Stadium, saw hundreds of fun-filled residents turn out to enjoy the annual fireworks. See our gallery below for some of the funfair pics.
View more
A funfair, fireworks and candy floss were just some of the fun attractions on offer as Mansfield Town Football Club hosted its Bonfire Night display.
The traditional Guy Fawkes celebration, which saw a huge bonfire and fair take over the One Call Stadium, saw hundreds of fun-filled residents turn out to enjoy the annual fireworks. See our gallery below for some of the funfair pics.