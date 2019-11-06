See pictures as hundreds pack out Mansfield Town FC for Bonfire Night display

A funfair, fireworks and candy floss were just some of the fun attractions on offer as Mansfield Town Football Club hosted its Bonfire Night display.

The traditional Guy Fawkes celebration, which saw a huge bonfire and fair take over the One Call Stadium, saw hundreds of fun-filled residents turn out to enjoy the annual fireworks. See our gallery below for some of the funfair pics.

1. Bonfire Night - Mansfield Town FC Enjoying the ride is Lacey-Mae Burton. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Bonfire Night - Mansfield Town FC On the cup ride are sisters Elsie and Charlie Laykin. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Bonfire Night - Mansfield Town FC Riding the motorcycle is Michael Walters. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Bonfire Night - Mansfield Town FC Keeping the cold out with a gin and fizz is Amanda Adin. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more