Garden lovers and craft fanatics flooded on Mansfield's Market Place this weekend for the seventh-annual Mansfield Garden and Craft Festivals.

Keen bakers and plant-growers showed their prowess in the competitions, while hundreds arrived in town to see what our town has to offer. See our gallery below.

Janet Saunders is tempted by Rachel Lee's Ermyntrude cow.

Laura Litchfield shows off a giant cabbage grown by her partner Chris Marriott.

Mansfield Garden and Craft Festival 2019

Michael Hind and daughter Lexie Hind holds onto the balloon doll.

