The event, held at the Rainworth Youth and Community Centre and The Venue, both on Kirklington Road, saw a fun fair, rides, craft stalls and a visit from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. See our picture gallery for more.

1. Renfest Renfest 2019, sitting in the driving seat is four year old Hunter Maclean-Welch jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Renfest Renfest 2019, Kayla Tomlinson, three and Ronnie Clarke, three on one of the rides jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Renfest 2019 Renfest 2019, enjoying a hotdog are Casey Clarke, three and Aaliyah Vincent, seven jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Renfest 2019 Renfest 2019, pictured is Olivia Swallow, four jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more