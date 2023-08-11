See inside Mansfield's new sweet shop which supplies more than 50 types of confectionery

Mansfield has welcomed a new business and this one will appeal to those of you with a sweet tooth.

Martin and Lisa Fallon, a married couple from Mansfield, opened Sweet Paradise 22 at Handley Arcade in Mansfield, earlier this week.

Martin, 36, said: "We believe a sweet shop is not just for children but for adults and elderly too and we think to share old favourite sweets with the younger generations of today would be quite educational and will encourage more communication, because these days technology takes over and its really good for people to talk to each other, which is why we take donations for the Mental Health Foundation also.

"We stock a different range of sweets in jars as well as boxes and packets so there are too many to count but in a year we've gone from five varieties to more than 50.

“We like to listen to our customers and try our best to get the sweets they would like to have, for example, we have been asked for Barrett's milk teeth, aniseed balls and sherbet fountains to name a few and we're also getting more sugar free, vegan and vegetarian varieties."

Before they entered the world of confectionery Martin worked for the Lighthouse charity as a van driver, delivering and collecting furniture, and Lisa, 41, worked at Poundland, and during that time they both loved the customer interaction and developed a shared belief in good customer service.

Martin said: “We have both had to overcome some adversity as I am dyslexic and Lisa has fibromyalgia.

“During her time at Poundland Lisa began to really love customer service and was good at it and she would often have a natter with the elderly customers in particular because she understands that for a lot of elderly people shopping is the only time they can talk to someone.

"And customers would often ask for help and she was always willing, even when she was meant to be doing something else.

"She never let the customers down and they left the shop happy.”

You can find Sweet Paradise 22 at Handley Arcade on Leeming Street, Mansfield.

