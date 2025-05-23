See how 10 secondary schools in Mansfield rank online – is your child's school on the list?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:42 BST
As exam results are upon us, we are looking across the area to see how Mansfield secondary schools ranked overall.

Data is supplied by Snobe, a website that serves as a comprehensive, free directory for schools and nurseries in the UK, primarily focusing on England.

It provides parents and carers with detailed information about schools, including Ofsted/ISI reports, photos, videos, parent reviews, and admission details.

Here is how 10 Mansfield secondary schools ranked on Snobe.

Do you agree with the ratings?

The Beech Academy, on Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, ranked number one secondary school in Mansfield. It has a B+ overall Snobe rating. For more details, see snobe.co.uk/schools/beech-academy

1. The Beech Academy

The Beech Academy, on Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, ranked number one secondary school in Mansfield. It has a B+ overall Snobe rating. For more details, see snobe.co.uk/schools/beech-academy Photo: Google

The Manor Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse, has an overall Snobe rating of B-. See more at: snobe.co.uk/schools/manor-academy

2. The Manor Academy

The Manor Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse, has an overall Snobe rating of B-. See more at: snobe.co.uk/schools/manor-academy Photo: Google

Meden School, Warsop, has a Snobe rating of B-. Find out more at snobe.co.uk/schools/meden-school.

3. Meden School

Meden School, Warsop, has a Snobe rating of B-. Find out more at snobe.co.uk/schools/meden-school. Photo: Google

The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, Mansfield, has a B- rating. See more at snobe.co.uk/schools/garibaldi-school.

4. The Garibaldi School

The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, Mansfield, has a B- rating. See more at snobe.co.uk/schools/garibaldi-school. Photo: Google

