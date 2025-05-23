As exam results are upon us, we are looking across the area to see how Mansfield secondary schools ranked overall.
Data is supplied by Snobe, a website that serves as a comprehensive, free directory for schools and nurseries in the UK, primarily focusing on England.
It provides parents and carers with detailed information about schools, including Ofsted/ISI reports, photos, videos, parent reviews, and admission details.
Here is how 10 Mansfield secondary schools ranked on Snobe.
Do you agree with the ratings?
1. The Beech Academy
The Beech Academy, on Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, ranked number one secondary school in Mansfield. It has a B+ overall Snobe rating. For more details, see snobe.co.uk/schools/beech-academy Photo: Google
2. The Manor Academy
The Manor Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse, has an overall Snobe rating of B-. See more at: snobe.co.uk/schools/manor-academy Photo: Google
3. Meden School
Meden School, Warsop, has a Snobe rating of B-. Find out more at snobe.co.uk/schools/meden-school. Photo: Google
4. The Garibaldi School
The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, Mansfield, has a B- rating. See more at snobe.co.uk/schools/garibaldi-school. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.