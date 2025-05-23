As exam results are upon us, we are looking across the area to see how Mansfield secondary schools ranked overall.

Data is supplied by Snobe, a website that serves as a comprehensive, free directory for schools and nurseries in the UK, primarily focusing on England.

It provides parents and carers with detailed information about schools, including Ofsted/ISI reports, photos, videos, parent reviews, and admission details.

Here is how 10 Mansfield secondary schools ranked on Snobe.

Do you agree with the ratings?

1 . The Beech Academy The Beech Academy, on Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, ranked number one secondary school in Mansfield. It has a B+ overall Snobe rating. For more details, see snobe.co.uk/schools/beech-academy

2 . The Manor Academy The Manor Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse, has an overall Snobe rating of B-. See more at: snobe.co.uk/schools/manor-academy

3 . Meden School Meden School, Warsop, has a Snobe rating of B-. Find out more at snobe.co.uk/schools/meden-school.

4 . The Garibaldi School The Garibaldi School in Forest Town, Mansfield, has a B- rating. See more at snobe.co.uk/schools/garibaldi-school.