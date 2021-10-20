4. Say hello to Kenny

Here's Kenny, a three years and one month old male Greyhound. His friends at the Jerry Green rescue centre call him King Kenny! He is described as a "gentle soul." Being an ex racer he has never lived in a home, so everything will be new. He needs a family to be patient and help him settle. It would be great if the new owners had Greyhound experience but it's not a deal breaker if not. He could be left for up to two, hours but this would have to be built up. He can find other dogs a little worrying so would ideally be the only dog in the home. Calm walking friends could help him build confidence. Being an ex racer he finds small fluffy things very exciting, so would need to be the only pet in the home. He needs a secure garden with 6ft fences, to zoom around in and play with toys. He could live with older children 12+ pending a successful meet at the centre. To find out more about the home Kenny is looking for please visit https://www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/adopt-a-dog

Photo: Jerry Green Dog Rescue