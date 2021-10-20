Many who come into shelters have experienced a difficult start in life and need a really special home, patience and training. Some may spend months or even years waiting for their second chance at happiness.
Here are just some waiting at the Jerry Green Dog Rescue at Blidworth and at the Radcliffe RSPCA Animal Centre who need your help.
1. Say hello to Lexi
Lexi is a female, German Shepherd / Belgian Shepherd aged four. A gorgeous young lady, loving and affectionate, she is looking for an active family. She needs experienced owners of her breed and someone home most of the time to give her the mental stimulation, such as trick training or agility activities. Described as a truly special girl.
She could live with other dogs, cannot live with cats and may be able to live with secondary school age children. Contact: RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre
Photo: RSPCA
2. Meet Chihuahuas Foxy and Hugo.
Meet Chihuahuas Foxy and Hugo. Foxy is a five years one months old and her brother Hugo, is three years and seven months. They would love to find a home together as they are really bonded, although very different in personality. Foxy likes the laid back life, whilst Hugo enjoys going on adventures. Their new family would ideally have a little knowledge of Chihuahuas. They need their own secure garden with at least 4ft, to play and zoom around together. They could live with a dog savvy cat, pending a success meet in the home. They could live with children 11 years plus (as long as they sneak them yummy treats here and there). They need a family to be around most of the time, but could be left for two hours. They would prefer to be the only dogs in the home, as they can get a little worried around bigger dogs. To find out more about the home Foxy and Hugo are looking for please visit https://www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/adopt-a-dog.
Photo: Jerry Green Dog Rescue Nottingham
3. Meet Saluki
Meet Saluki, a two year old female. Tina hasn’t had the best start in life and requires experienced dog owners to nurture her needs and allow her to flourish. She can’t be rehomed with cats or rabbits as she has a high chase drive but would gain confidence living with another dog. Tina feels more comfortable walking and following another dog, male or female. This will help her in new situations as she is very timid and gets spooked easily. A home in a quiet, preferably rural area would best suit Tina due to her nervous disposition; she will need gradually introducing to things such as traffic.
Tina will need lots of gentle reassurance, patience and time to settle. She will need training in all area’s including house training but she is extremely loving, playful and affectionate when she knows you. She has much to offer her new family, a beautiful, gentle girl who deserves a second chance. Contact: RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre 0115 855 0222. Email: [email protected] or see https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animals/dogs/
Photo: RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Cente
4. Say hello to Kenny
Here's Kenny, a three years and one month old male Greyhound. His friends at the Jerry Green rescue centre call him King Kenny! He is described as a "gentle soul." Being an ex racer he has never lived in a home, so everything will be new. He needs a family to be patient and help him settle. It would be great if the new owners had Greyhound experience but it's not a deal breaker if not. He could be left for up to two, hours but this would have to be built up. He can find other dogs a little worrying so would ideally be the only dog in the home. Calm walking friends could help him build confidence. Being an ex racer he finds small fluffy things very exciting, so would need to be the only pet in the home. He needs a secure garden with 6ft fences, to zoom around in and play with toys. He could live with older children 12+ pending a successful meet at the centre. To find out more about the home Kenny is looking for please visit https://www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/adopt-a-dog
Photo: Jerry Green Dog Rescue