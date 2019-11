Emergency temporary fencing has had to be installed after a section of river bank collapsed behind flats in Worksop.

The fencing was installed by Mansfield District Council yesterday (November 12) after part of the river bank fell into the River Meden at River View.

Residents have been warned to stay clear.

Councillors have asked that residents 'stay clear' of the fencing and take extra care.

The Environment Agency will be surveying the area and addressing any long-term issues.

