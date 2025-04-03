Second phase of major Mansfield housing development up for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The second phase of a major Mansfield housing development could start soon if the project’s layout is approved.

Housing developer Persimmon Homes submitted fresh plans to Mansfield District Council for the arrangement and appearance of 380 homes to be built on land at Penniment Farm, Abbott Road, Mansfield in October.

The proposals are for phase two of the wider residential estate, with 202 homes already built as phase one.

The land is a committed housing site in the authority’s Local Plan from 2013 to 2033.

A CGI of how part of the proposed site might look

The scale, layout and design of phase two is up for approval by the council’s planning committee on Monday, April 7.

The actual number of homes in the application is 372, down from the 380 originally stated in the plans back in October.

The site already had outline planning permission for up to 400 homes, but planning papers say: “The emphasis on three and four bedroom [homes] has enabled the total number of [homes] to be reduced across the site from up to 400 to 372 and the proposed layout is considered to have improved as a consequence.”

There will be 20 one-bed properties, 59 two-beds, 189 three-beds and 104 four-beds with 16 of the homes up for affordable rent and 11 proposed for shared ownership.

Access to the phase two development will come from the existing Avalon Road which already serves the phase one development, which is accessed from Water Lane.

The scheme “over-provides” with parking, with 866 parking spaces provided across the homes with visitor parking also planned. Each home will be given an electric vehicle charging point.

There will be public green space and two on-site children’s play areas.

Previous plans saw a new bus stop on the site, but this is no longer required – instead it is advised new bus stops should be installed on Abbott Road.

Council reports say: “Whilst this is regrettable the agreement to remove the need for a bus stop within the site has been due, it is understood has wider timetabling implications for existing bus routes on Abbott Road and is not achievable.

“This will however result in dwellings exceeding Nottinghamshire’s maximum distance for dwellings from a bus stop which on balance is considered accepted having regard to the secured bus stop improvements to be provided on [Water Lane and Abbott Road].”

Money from the developer to the local area’s facilities will exceed £2.5 million.

