Second life for Meden Vale footballers

A Meden Vale football club which folded due to financial blunders, leaving over 100 children without a club, has been saved by a new club.

Meden Vale Colts has been formed and club secretary Adam Elce said there has been a lot of interest in the club.

He said “We thought nobody would be interested in setting up again but we have managed to have 90 people sign up to join the new club, which is a great result. The teams will range from Under 7’s to Under 16’s, and we’ ve had 30 senior men interested in forming a Sunday side too, which is a great news.

The main reason why we went about setting the club up was because the kids had to travel to other clubs, which meant they weren’t playing with the same group of friends they go to school with and give them a place where they can play together and be closer to home

“We used social media and word of mouth to generate interest and thankfully its showing by the amount of people that have signed up”

Club chairman Gary Launders said: “The football club will help bring some spirit to the community as not only does it bring everyone together but by playing football regularly it helps to keep people active”

If you are interested in getting involved or for more information call Adam on 07825093472.