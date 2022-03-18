Scouts call on public vote to help fund hot water facilities at Newthorpe hut

Children taking part in activities at the 1st Greasley Scouts headquarters.

The 1st Greasley Cubs, Scouts and Explorers group is bidding for a cash boost from the Tesco Community Grants initiative, which sees grants of up to £1,500, £1,000 and £500 awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every community have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Scout leader Derick Chatten, said the money would help to fund much-needed hot water facilities at their clubhouse in Newthorpe.

He explained: “We have been fortunate enough to be successful in our stage one application for funding for a Tesco Community Grant in order to fund improved hot water facilities at our Scout Hut.

“We have really struggled for hot water facilities at the location for some time and given that much of our activity is outdoors it can be a limiting factor on some of our events.

“Also, the facilities we are trying to procure are portable, so they will come along with us for camps, walks, litter picking events etc.

“There is nothing better than a warm mug of tea or hot chocolate to welcome the team and children back from outdoor events.

"Our proposal is one of several being put forward to a customer vote in local Tesco stores.

“Voting will commence from the first week of April and continue until the end of June.”

Customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Details will be found as follows: ‘1st Greasley Cubs, Scouts and Explorers Group, Cubs/Scouts Hot Water Facilities, Newthorpe.’

Customers can make their vote at the Tesco Express store in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, along with the Tesco Extra and Express stores in Ilkeston.

So far Tesco Community Grants has awarded more than £90 million to over 40,000 community projects.