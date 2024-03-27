Scouting group puts grant clerical error behind them in fundraising bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last October, members of 10th Mansfield Scout Group and CARGO Explorer Scout Unit were elated to have been awarded £15k from Mansfield Community Grant under the UK shared prosperity fund. However, elation quickly turned to devastation when they were informed three days later that there had been a clerical error, and they had in fact not received anything.

The group have been raising funds to buy a minibus since 2020 that would not only allow the young members of the Scouting group to access a wider variety of activities away from their base, it would give local residents of Pleasley and the surrounding area an affordable community transport source.

At the time, whilst clearly crestfallen, Group Scout Leader Roger Ambler remained optimistic that through hard work they would be able to reach their target. This hard work is beginning to pay dividends as since the turn of the year the group have raised over £2500 pounds towards their fund, through community fundraising events.

10th Mansfield Cub Scouts Collecting Outside Morrisons In Mansfield Woodhouse

He said: " We were devastated at the time, our treasurer put in a really "strong application" outlining the benefits to the wider community in a sustainable manner. The minibus would been run on a non profit basis, covering costs of usage and repairs. Mansfield CVS did offer to work with us in finding other funding streams, but when they eventually met with us they were unable to suggest anything that fitted our needs. Working with existing transport companies will not give us the flexibility to use transport as and when we need it, or put it to use in the community we see as our home."

Undaunted the Scouts group have displayed a renewed vigor in their efforts. "Since the turn of the year our adult volunteers and young members have shown great resilience in their fundraising efforts, and I cannot praise them enough."

In February the Scout group held a Race Night at the Landmark Centre, supported by businesses and members of the local community which raised over £1500, whilst a bucket collection at Morrisons in March raised over £1000. Staff and customers at the store commented on what a great bunch of kids they were: "It was lovely to see how polite they were and helpful and also fantastic to hear them all singing."

The group are also one of the charities named in the Tesco Stronger Starts grant scheme. Every three months, three local good causes are selected to be in the blue token customer vote in Tesco stores throughout the Mansfield region. This draws to a close at the end of March with up to £1500 being available.

CARGO Explorer Scouts Katie and Kayleigh

It's not just the big donations that touch us so much", said Roger. "The other day we received a £50 donation from the grandfather of one of our Cub Scouts, Lewis. His mum says he likes to help with things where his grandson is involved when he can. It is this kind of community spirit and working in partnership with businesses that makes me 100 per cent certain we will reach our target."