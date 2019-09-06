Scout leader Lauren set to represent Mansfield on national stage in Miss Divine UK

Mansfield girl Lauren King has earned herself a place in the finals of a high-profile pageant after winning her title Miss Divine Mansfield.
Lauren, who will compete in the finals next weekend in Newport, South Wales, will have to now take part in a series of interviews, empowerment schemes, on stage rounds and photo shoots to prove why she is the UK's most divine.
In her spare time Lauren is a scout leader, and says she wants to prove that girls "can be scouts", whether she wins the prize or not.
She describes the competition as promoting "self-worth and confidence" and says it's a "great achievement" to represent our area.
“I am extremely honoured and excited to have made it through to the grand finals of Miss Divine UK, it is a great achievement to have the opportunity to represent Mansfield and also meet girls from all over Great Britain whilst promoting self-worth and confidence.
"I am a scout leader, and I am extremely excited to spread the word that girls can be scouts as this is one of the barriers I face frequently within the movement.
"I intend on using my title to spread the word around Mansfield and hopefully nationally regardless to if I win the Miss Divine title or not."