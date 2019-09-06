Scout leader Lauren set to represent Mansfield on national stage in Miss Divine UK

Mansfield girl Lauren King has earned herself a place in the finals of a high-profile pageant after winning her title Miss Divine Mansfield.

Lauren, who will compete in the finals next weekend in Newport, South Wales, will have to now take part in a series of interviews, empowerment schemes, on stage rounds and photo shoots to prove why she is the UK's most divine.

Lauren King (right) after winning the prize.

In her spare time Lauren is a scout leader, and says she wants to prove that girls "can be scouts", whether she wins the prize or not.

She describes the competition as promoting "self-worth and confidence" and says it's a "great achievement" to represent our area.

“I am extremely honoured and excited to have made it through to the grand finals of Miss Divine UK, it is a great achievement to have the opportunity to represent Mansfield and also meet girls from all over Great Britain whilst promoting self-worth and confidence.

"I am a scout leader, and I am extremely excited to spread the word that girls can be scouts as this is one of the barriers I face frequently within the movement.

"I intend on using my title to spread the word around Mansfield and hopefully nationally regardless to if I win the Miss Divine title or not."