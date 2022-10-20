News you can trust since 1952
Scout given donation by Mansfield Woodhouse club

Members of a Mansfield club have wished a Scout all the best as he heads to South Korea.

By Jon Ball
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 10:57am

Ahead of its annual general meeting, Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club gave a donation to Oliver Harvey, a Mansfield Woodhouse Scout selected to attend the 25th World Scout Jamboree, in South Korea next July.

Oliver gave a presentation outlining the selection process, which included having to raise funds for the trip – and was invited to return after his trip to talk about his experience.

At the meeting, at the Hostess Restaurant, Mansfield Woodhouse, officials were elected for the next year.

A ladies' Christmas lunch is planned.

Upcoming events at the club, about friendship and fun for retired or semi-retired people, include a pie and peas and quiz night, on November 8, and ladies’ Christmas lunch, on December 17.

The next meeting is at the Hostess on November 3, from 9.45am, with a talk entitled Brassed Off.

New members are welcome. For details, call Mike Keeling on 07584 759419, or email [email protected]

