Scout given donation by Mansfield Woodhouse club
Members of a Mansfield club have wished a Scout all the best as he heads to South Korea.
Ahead of its annual general meeting, Mansfield Woodhouse Probus Club gave a donation to Oliver Harvey, a Mansfield Woodhouse Scout selected to attend the 25th World Scout Jamboree, in South Korea next July.
Oliver gave a presentation outlining the selection process, which included having to raise funds for the trip – and was invited to return after his trip to talk about his experience.
At the meeting, at the Hostess Restaurant, Mansfield Woodhouse, officials were elected for the next year.
Most Popular
Upcoming events at the club, about friendship and fun for retired or semi-retired people, include a pie and peas and quiz night, on November 8, and ladies’ Christmas lunch, on December 17.
The next meeting is at the Hostess on November 3, from 9.45am, with a talk entitled Brassed Off.
New members are welcome. For details, call Mike Keeling on 07584 759419, or email [email protected]