School uniform swap scheme returns to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands
The ongoing campaign, in partnership with South Normanton Community Group, expands on the Centre’s Recycle Your Fashion initiative, which helps guests tackle waste and recycle unwanted clothes responsibly.
The Uniform Swap launched last year to encourage local residents to bring their preloved or new school uniforms along to the shopping centre and drop them off with guest services.
Guests who donate will also receive an additional ten per cent discount at the centre when they sign up to the McArthurGlen Club.
Examples of school uniform items that the centre is collecting include blazers from Frederick Gent School, ties, shirts, P.E kit, grey or black trousers, tailored skirts and polo tops.
Shoppers can also pick up their back-to school essentials from the centre including backpacks from Superdry and stationery from The Works.
With the increasing financial uncertainty and the cost-of-living crisis, the centre’s ongoing School Uniform Swap works to support families with their school uniforms throughout the year.
Paul Sutton, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands, said: “We had an incredible response from the local community last year when we launched the initiative and are pleased to have once again partnered with the South Normanton Community Group.
"The swap is a simple way to recycle your school uniform while also supporting families within the area.”
Schools taking part in the scheme include The Green Infants, The Brigg Infants, Glebe Junior School and Frederick Gent School.