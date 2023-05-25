We are turning back the clock more than15 years with our latest retro gallery of school pictures.
From D.A.R.E graduations to school plays and proms, 2006-10 was full of fun-packed events covered by your Chad.
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Five-a-day
Pupils at Park Junior School Shirebrook in 2008 made sure they got a healthy balanced diet as they tucked into a different piece of fruit each day as part of the schools Healthy lifestyles project. Children were encouraged to eat healthily and rewarded with healthy eating stickers by the dinner supervisors. Photo: m
2. School days
Year six pupils at Robin Hood Primary School in Mansfield Woodhouse in 2010. The school closed four years later in 2014. Photo: m
3. Born to perform
Performing Arts students at All Saints' Catholic School in Mansfield back in 2010. Photo: m
4. Festive feast
Pupils at Kirkby's Morven Park Primary School enjoyed a free Christmas dinner back in 2010. Photo: m