School children from Asquith Primary and Mansfield Primary Academy met authors, Rob Biddulph and Rex Stone and exchanged their World Book Day £1 token for a £1 book – for free.

As part of this year’s World Book Day celebrations, Mansfield Central Library hosted an exciting event bringing books and the enjoyment of reading to the children.

The event – a partnership project between the charity and UK libraries, and funded by Arts Council England through its National Lottery Project Grants programme, and Julia and Hans Rausing – took place on Friday 23rd February, ahead of World Book Day’s annual celebration on Thursday, March 7.

The fun-filled event saw children meet two of this year’s World Book Day authors – Rob Biddulph, author of Charlie McGrew and the Horse That He Drew, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books and Rex Stone (Jane Clarke), author of Dinosaur Club: On the Trail of the T.Rex illustrated by Louise Forshaw, published by DK*. Elmer, the iconic colourful elephant also made a surprise appearance.

Children enjoyed workshops, readings, and games – all with World Book Day’s unique fun and celebratory atmosphere.

The event is part of the charity’s mission to improve children’s access to books and provide them with opportunities to develop a lifelong habit of reading for pleasure.

Peter Gaw, CEO of Inspire, says “We are excited to be one of the 20 libraries working with World Book Day this year to host local school children at Mansfield Central Library, and encourage them to have fun with books and reading.

“Reading is at the heart of Inspire and we celebrate the chance and choice to enjoy reading in our libraries across Nottinghamshire.

“We share the vision to support children to read for pleasure and actively implement the World Book Day principles through our services which support and encourage children to read at home and in school.”