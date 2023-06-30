News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
These were the Mansfield and Ashfield schools that turned down the most children who put them as a first choice ahead of the new school year this September..

School places in Mansfield: the hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

The schools in Mansfield and Ashfield which are the most difficult to get into turned down almost a dozen children who put them as their first choices.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 30th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

New data shows most Mansfield households will be happy with where their child goes when they start school this September.

But for the parents disappointed they did not get their first place, they may be comforted to know some schools in the area are just that much harder to get into.

See our gallery below to see which Mansfield schools were the hardest to get into for the 2023/24 academic year and turned away the most children who had them as a ‘first choice’.

At King Edwin, just 81% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 14 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

1. King Edwin Primary and Nursery School, Edwinstowe

At King Edwin, just 81% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 14 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps

At St Edmunds, just 83% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of six applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2. St Edmunds C Of E Primary School, Mansfield Woodhouse

At St Edmunds, just 83% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of six applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps

At Greenwood Primary, just 85% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 11 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3. Greenwood Primary School, Kirkby

At Greenwood Primary, just 85% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 11 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps

At Forest Glade, just 87% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of four applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4. Forest Glade Primary School, Sutton

At Forest Glade, just 87% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of four applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Maps

