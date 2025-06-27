School leavers 2025: Pupils wave goodbye to schools across Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
Photos of students leaving schools across Mansfield in the summer of 2025.

It is that time of year when some of our little ones say goodbye to their schools and embark on new adventures, becoming another year older and wiser.

Our school days are filled with memories and wonder, where we can form lasting friendships and discover interests that can guide us toward our future careers.

Here are summer snaps of leavers across the Mansfield area from various schools in the district.

Recognise anyone?

Mr Potter's Class - Abbey Primary School.

1. Mr Potter's Class

Mr Potter's Class - Abbey Primary School. Photo: Chad

Miss Cairns' Class - Abbey Primary School.

2. Miss Cairns' Class

Miss Cairns' Class - Abbey Primary School. Photo: Chad

Leas Park Junior School 6A

3. 6A

Leas Park Junior School 6A Photo: Chad

Leas Park Junior school 6P.

4. 6P

Leas Park Junior school 6P. Photo: Chad

