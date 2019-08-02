School holidays start in style at Mansfield park Mini golf, ice creams and space hoppers where all the range at a free family fun day on Carr Bank Park, Mansfield. Mansfield Play Forum held the play day on August 1. Millie Sorrell, 7, Louis Pearson, also 7 and 3 year old Amari Henshaw in their den which they built with help from mums. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Macie Hull, 7, and her pal Isabella Marshall, 6, show off their face painting. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Tyrell Chambers, 4, on the crazy golf course. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo Demi Henson, 9, flies through the air on her space hopper. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2