pic

School holidays start in style at Mansfield park

Mini golf, ice creams and space hoppers where all the range at a free family fun day on Carr Bank Park, Mansfield.

Mansfield Play Forum held the play day on August 1.

Millie Sorrell, 7, Louis Pearson, also 7 and 3 year old Amari Henshaw in their den which they built with help from mums.
Millie Sorrell, 7, Louis Pearson, also 7 and 3 year old Amari Henshaw in their den which they built with help from mums.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Macie Hull, 7, and her pal Isabella Marshall, 6, show off their face painting.
Macie Hull, 7, and her pal Isabella Marshall, 6, show off their face painting.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Tyrell Chambers, 4, on the crazy golf course.
Tyrell Chambers, 4, on the crazy golf course.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Demi Henson, 9, flies through the air on her space hopper.
Demi Henson, 9, flies through the air on her space hopper.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2