School friends take on 50-mile bike ride fundraiser for cancer charity

Dylan Thomas, Jayden Beniston, and Ellie Clements took on the epic challenge to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Macmillan provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer and their loves ones.

It also campaigns for better care for those who have been diagnosed with cancer and looks into the social, emotional and practical impact a cancer diagnosis can have.

Derbyshire friends Jayden Beniston, Ellie Clements and Dylan Thomas cycled 50 miles each to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

The trio, who are all aged 14 and from Bolsover, decided to raise money for the charity in memory of Jayden’s relative Dianne who sadly lost her life to the disease.

Dylan said: “It was a long hard day – five hours – but worth it for the support. We did the event for one of Jayden’s family members, Dianne Pearson, who recently passed away from cancer.

“We are extremely grateful to everybody who has sponsored us and donated.”

It is not the first time Dylan and Jayden have shown their support for Macmillan, with the pair taking part in a similar challenge last year riding from Bolsover to Poolsbrook Country Park and back to raise more than £400 for the cause.

The friends, along with Ellie, are now making one final bid in an effort to smash their original fundraising goal of £500 – with donations on their online JustGiving page currently totalling more than £350 as of this morning, June 22.