Scheme aimed at making Kirkby and its community safer has now launched

Councillors Dale Grounds and Warren Nuttall have been working on the scheme for months alongside the Council’s Community Protection Team and Nottinghamshire Police.

Coun Dale Grounds, who represents Kingsway and Kirkby, has been working to deal with anti-social behaviour and shoplifting in the town.

Last year, he set up a WhatsApp Group for retailers that warned of shop lifters being active and he also carries out regular patrols to support traders and reassure residents.

Kirkby councillors Jason Zadrozny, Warren Nuttall and Dale Grounds, Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry with members of Ashfield’s Community Protection team and staff from Vets for Pets, Kirkby.

Coun Grounds said: “I was proud to help launch this scheme and I know that retailers are delighted. When this scheme was launched last year in Sutton, councillors like Warren Nuttall and myself told council leader Jason Zadrozny that we wanted to make sure that Kirkby was right at the front of the queue for further Safer Streets’ funding.

“Shoplifting has a massive impact on small businesses and I hope this shows that we are on retailer’s side. This will make a real difference and we’re delighted to be able to work together to deliver this.

"Delivering this funding shows that once again we are listening to retailers and residents and are delivering results that make their lives safer.”

Businesses in Kirkby are being given free, state-of the-art 4G Ultra HD CCTV systems as well as passive infra-red lighting, signage, and safeguarding training for staff to enhance security of the premises and create a safe space for residents who live, work or visit the area.

Ashfield District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and the Office of the Police Crime Commissioner have teamed up with local companies to offer the Safe Space Accreditation Scheme, with over a dozen businesses being signed up so far.

Coun Warren Nuttall, who has lived in Kirkby all his life, is delighted that the scheme has been rolled out to his home town.