Say thank you to hardworking hospital staff at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust's Excellence Awards

You are are invited to say ‘thank you’ to the hard-working staff at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust for their outstanding efforts this year as part of the Trust’s annual Excellence Awards.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:37 BST- 2 min read

Those who have received treatment at one of the Trust’s sites, King’s Mill Hospital, Newark Hospital, Mansfield Community Hospital and Sherwood Community Unit within the past year, can nominate a member of staff for the ‘People’s Award’ as a way of publicly saying thank you for their dedication and commitment.

Attracting dozens of nominations each year, The People’s Award, in conjunction with Mansfield Chad, gives members of the public the opportunity to recognise an individual or team who has gone the extra mile to provide outstanding care.

Last year’s deserving recipients of the People’s Award were the Midwifery Team, who were recognised for their exceptional patient-centred care as well as their calm and caring approach.

The Midwifery Team were the winners of the The People's Award, which is sponsored by The Chad
The Midwifery Team were the winners of the The People's Award, which is sponsored by The Chad
The Midwifery Team were the winners of the The People's Award, which is sponsored by The Chad
The Trust is keen to hear from those who have received excellent care and is also encouraging people with family members who have experienced care above and beyond the usual standards to nominate colleagues or teams for the award.

The annual Excellence Awards ceremony, which is funded entirely thanks to contributions from generous sponsors and charitable donations, celebrates individual colleagues, teams and volunteers who work hard to make a positive impact on services, patients, visitors and colleagues.

Paul Robinson, chief executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, said: “Now more than ever, it is vital to recognise and reward hard-working NHS colleagues and thank them for their dedication to providing services to people across the community.

"I invite members of the public to consider if they have had an experience that goes above and beyond their usual expectations and nominate those in question for the People’s Award.”

The People’s Award is one of 19 awards in celebration of NHS staff and volunteers, due to be presented on Wednesday, July 5, at the Trust’s first face-to-face annual Excellence Awards event since 2019.

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, April 30, and to make your nomination or for more information visit www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/excellence to tell us why the individual or team should win the award. Paper nomination forms are also available by emailing [email protected]

