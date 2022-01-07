Saving a suicidal man's life on the A610 inspired Sam to become a special constable

Helping save a suicidal man's life inspired Sam Smith to become a special constable. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Special constable Samuel Smith is a former doorman who works as an engineer by day, but chose to volunteer as a police officer after a chance encounter with a suicidal man on a road bridge in 2018.

He said: “I was driving on the A610 when I spotted this guy on the wrong side of the bridge.

“I could see things weren’t right and was worried he was going to jump. I used my car to block off the lane directly underneath him and helped divert traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Another guy and I then went up to try to talk to him.

“I could see he was having a tough time, so I just started talking to him. I managed to build up a bit of a rapport with him and managed to get him to step away.

“When he did, I grabbed him and pulled him back over the bridge.”

For his actions that night Sam was given a commendation by Nottinghamshire Police – an award that got him thinking about a future career in policing.

He said: “I thought if I could make that kind of difference to somebody as a member of the public, what could I achieve as a police officer?

“Joining as a special is a way for me to see how a career in policing suits me, at the same time as helping the public.

“I have some experience of conflict management as a doorman and football steward and look forward to learning more.”

Special constables are volunteer officers with the same power of arrest as career police officers.

They receive the same introductory training as all recruits, but are not paid for the shifts they work.

Inspector Nick Butler, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “Being a front-line officer can be extremely challenging.

“You can be put in some challenging situations and also know you run the risk of being hurt, so I am full of admiration for people like Sam who volunteer to work with us and help keep the public safe.”