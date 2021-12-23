Santa's sleigh and festive fire engine tour raises more than £500 in Brinsley

A vintage fire engine decked with Christmas lights toured the streets of Brinsley.

Residents and visitors turned out in their dozens to see a 1939 Leyland Wheeled Escape fire engine lit up with Christmas lights, which made its way around the village on a special voyage starting at the Durham Ox pub.

The tour was also attended by Santa Claus, his elves, a snowman and Elsa from Frozen, who travelled around on a sleigh helped along by Elliot Kirk from Plainspot Farm in the village.

The weekend event, which took place on December 11 and 12, was organised by Nottinghamshire firefighter and local resident Arron Enever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents cheered on Santa's sleigh as he made his way around the village.

He said: “It is hoped that the event can run every year now and fingers crossed will get bigger and better.

“Please could we say a big thank you to everyone that came out to support us on the night and everyone that helped make the event a success.

“This includes Nigel at the Durham Ox, Elliot at Plainspot Farm, Janet and Brian Enever, all other volunteers and of course, Santa Claus and his helpers!”

A total of £530 was raised on the night through bucket collections, which will be split evenly between The Fire Fighters Charity (FFC) and Harlow Academy – a SEN school based in Mansfield.

The fire engine is owned by retired Nottinghamshire firefighter John Todd. Every year he lights up the fire engine and attends events in the hope of raising money for charities.

The FFC will use the £265 to continue providing pioneering mental and physical support to its beneficiaries.