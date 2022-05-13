‘Safety concerns’ after woman goes missing in Sutton

Sharna Moore, aged 48, was last seen in the Sutton area yesterday, Thursday, May 12, at about 5.35pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for her safety.”

Sharna, who has connections to the Bulwell area, is described as of medium build, 5ft 6in, with shoulder-length black hair in a ponytail.

Have you seen Sharna?

She was last seen wearing wearing a black top, leopard skin leggings and black boots.

The spokesman said: “Sharna is likely carrying a Morrisons shopping bag and a black handbag. She may also be wearing a knitted grey beanie hat and black lipstick.”

Anyone with information, who has seen Sharna or knows where she might be is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0653_12052022, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.