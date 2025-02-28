Safeguarding children scheme supports thousands of domestic abuse victims in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police is making a positive difference to the lives of thousands of children affected by domestic abuse each year through a scheme known as Operation Encompass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Encompass is a police and education early information safeguarding partnership enabling schools to offer immediate support to children who have experienced domestic abuse.

When the police attend incidents of domestic violence or abuse where children are directly or indirectly involved, they notify the designated safeguarding lead at the child’s school before the start of the next school day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safeguarding lead then makes sure the child gets the immediate support they need.

During the course of last year, Nottinghamshire Police received 9,741 reported incidents of domestic abuse involving children.

During the course of last year, Nottinghamshire Police received 9,741 reported incidents of domestic abuse involving children.

In May last year Operation Encompass was placed into law, putting a statutory obligation on UK police forces to share Operation Encompass notifications with schools.

With this crucial information, schools can then be ready to play a proactive and informed role in protecting and supporting the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training is also offered to school staff - teaching them to identify and support children affected by domestic abuse.

In Nottinghamshire, all schools in the city and county are currently signed up to the Operation Encompass initiative.

It’s hoped that the initiative will help reduce the long-term impacts of domestic abuse on children through providing them with early intervention and will enable teachers to gain a better understanding of the impact of domestic abuse on young people.

It also helps partner agencies to direct resources where they are most needed, reducing risk to children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Olivia West, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling domestic abuse and supporting victims is an absolute priority for us as a force and we will use all the tools at our disposal to ensure those affected get the ongoing help and support they need.

“The impact of domestic abuse on children within the home can be enormous. That’s why the early intervention and support we’re able to provide through the mechanisms of Operation Encompass are so vital.

“We know that without this early intervention, the negative emotional, psychological, and physical effects on vulnerable children can be considerable and long-lasting.

“The sooner we’re able to act, by sharing information with schools in quick time, the less damage is done and it enables a child victim of domestic abuse to be fully and appropriately supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Operation Encompass ensures that vulnerable children are safeguarded in the best way from the longer-term consequences and we remain committed to working closely with our schools and partners to protect and support children who experience domestic abuse.”