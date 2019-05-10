Russian war celebration blamed for Ollerton traffic chaos

The cause of traffic disruption due to an event in Ollerton last weekend has been revealed.

Nottinghamshire Police said at the time they were 'aware' of an event off the A616 Wellow Road, to celebrate the end of the Second World War on May 4.

The event was a Russian speaking celebration for Russia's World Ward Two Victory Day.

It was licenced by a ‘Temporary Events Notice’, meaning fewer than 500 people could attend.

A police spokesman said: "It was expected to be a very low key event, but for reasons yet unknown, people attended from across the UK which meant the numbers attending ended up being closer to 1500.

"The village wasn’t geared up to receive the amount of cars it did, nor was there ample parking provision put in place.

"When we received calls from the public, the beat team attended and supported the event with the aim to restore some order to the village.

"Our events team have had a debrief with NSDC partners yesterday and there is another debrief with the event organisers next week."