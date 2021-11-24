Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield visits Scarcliffe on last leg of epic 101-mile charity run

The former rugby league player was greeted with a roar of applause and cheers as he passed through Scarcliffe on Monday night as part of his Extra Mile Challenge.

He also visited the Horse and Groom Inn while in the area before making his way to Leeds.

Sinfield began his run in Leicester, where he works as a rugby union coach, in an effort to raise money for Leeds Hospital Charity and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sinfield passed through Scarcliffe on Monday night as he neared the finish of his Extra Mile Challenge

He had set out to raise £100,000 in honour of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

As he crossed the finish line at Headlingley Stadium, he had already smashed his initial target with the fundraising total well over the million-pound mark by midday on Tuesday.

Team effort

Speaking to BBC Breakfast after completing the challenge, Sinfield said: “It’s been a real team effort from all the crew and I wouldn't have got it done without them.

“The support along the route has been incredible right from the start. It was certainly a battle - we wanted a battle and we certainly got one.

“I’m broken – I don’t know when I'll be able to run again.

“Rob knows how much we love and care about him. For those really dark moments you have to think of Rob.”

Sinfield raised £2.7 million last year by running seven marathons in seven days.

To support his latest fundraising efforts, visit donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfields-the-extra-mile-challenge.