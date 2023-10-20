News you can trust since 1952
Rufford Ford closed as Storm Babet continues to cause flooding and heavy rain across Nottinghamshire

Rufford Ford has been closed as heavy rain is causing flooding across the area.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected, have been issued for areas near Mansfield.

A post on the AA website said: “Road closed due to safety reasons on Rufford Lane both ways between A614 and Rufford Park Golf. The ford may be permanently closed.”

