There was a 116% rise in searches for felines on the RSPCA’s FindAPet website, following the first year of the pandemic (March 2020 number 114,316 compared to Jan 2021 number 304,300.)

Last year, the charity rehomed 17,868 moggies, which equates to 53 a day, two every hour.

In Nottinghamshire, 352 found new homes, in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golden oldie Poppy, looking for a quiet and peaceful home.

Centres and branches are also caring for more cats than any pet with nearly 3,000 coming into the RSPCA’s care from the start of the year (Jan 1- 31 Aug).

This month marks Adoptober, when the RSPCA shines a light on the animals in its care looking for homes, and with more cats coming into the charity’s care than any other pet this means there are still plenty of feline friends looking for homes.

Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animals team, said: “It’s great to see so many people are interested in adopting cats from the RSPCA. The lockdown has really shone a light on the close bonds we have with our pets and for many people, their pets have become a real source of comfort during these challenging times.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in pet ownership during the past year or so and whilst it’s positive that so many people want to take on a pet we are keen to highlight the importance of doing your research to ensure you’ve got the time, patience and money to care for that animal for the rest of their life.

“Our centres and branches are seeing lots of cats coming into their care at the moment. This could be due to the end of the kitten season when most cats are born or more worryingly, it could be as a result of people buying cats on impulse earlier in the year who are now struggling to cope with them.

“However, we’d urge anyone who has thoroughly done their research and is keen to take on a rescue cat to consider adopting from the RSPCA.”

Cats looking for homes in Nottinghamshire include golden oldie Poppy (pictured) who is looking for a calm, quiet home.

See the RSPCA website or 0300 123 8181.