RSPCA inspector reunited with injured cat he thought was dead after finding him on Rainworth road

Insp Daniel Bradshaw was driving home after finishing his shift at about 7.30pm last October when he saw a cat lying by the side of the road in Rainworth.

He thought the cat was dead, but decided to pull over to move the body, so it did not get hit by other cars and also to check for a microchip, so he could contact the cat’s owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, much to his surprise, when he went to check, the cat sat up.

Dexter was found injured on the side of the road

The cat, called Dexter, had a collar on and was also microchipped, so Insp Bradshaw was able to make contact with Sally Edwards, his owner.

It transpired she was on holiday and her cat was being looked after by a family member. However, they did not have access to a vehicle, so Insp Bradshaw took the cat to the owner’s vets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now he has been reunited with Dexter.

Insp Bradshaw said: “It was so lovely to see Dexter, even though I'm not sure he was as delighted as me, as he seemed quite aloof.

RSPCA inspector Daniel Bradshaw has been reunited with Dexter after he found him lying by the side of the road

“It is a rescue that will always stay with me, because I will never forget when I saw the body of the cat on the side of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just thought about their poor owner and decided to stop. I was relieved and surprised when the cat sat up.

“Despite his injuries, 14-month-old Dexter made a great recovery.

“I was so pleased to hear he had gone from what I thought was being dead, to being reunited with his loving family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally said: “Daniel showed such compassion. I am sure Dexter only survived because of Daniel’s actions.

“If he had not stopped, Dexter would have lain there and probably died of shock and hypothermia.

“Dexter was really poorly following his accident and it was touch and go. He spent three days at the vets before he was able to come home.