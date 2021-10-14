Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert, said there was ‘unprecedented interest’ nationally in rehoming dogs during the coronavirus lockdowns.
Many centres received hundreds of applications – some dogs were snapped up even before they had been advertised online.
While most were rehomed, some were sadly overlooked.
This ‘Adoptober’, the RSPCA wants to find homes for all the dogs that remain at RSPCA centres.
Could you help give a home to one of these adorable pooches seen here…?
1. Lovely Luna will need a loving home with a large garden and experienced owner
Meet Luna, a one-year-old black and brindle German Shepherd cross breed who needs a loving home. She is a very active and intelligent, likes to play. She will need plenty of stimulation – mental and physical. A large secure garden or enclosed grounds is a must. One aspect of her personality that will present difficulties to a potential owner is that she is extremely reactive to other dogs and animals. A new owner will need to manage this, and she will need to be exercised where there are no other animals. Her new owner ideally is accustomed to working with similarly energetic breeds. She would best suit an only adult home.
See: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/LUNA/ref/BSA2105957/rehome
Photo: RSPCA
2. Rugby fan Corby needs a special family to help him heal and play
Meet Corby. A very chilled out gent that also loves to spend a lot of his time playing. The black and white seven-year-old Jack Russell Terrier previously had a rough time with fleas, which had made his skin sore. But he is re-couperating and now needs a big family to have lots of fun, laughter and cuddles with. They need to be patient with him whilst his skin heals and fur grows back. Having a family could be what he needs to help him heal. He could live children, other dogs, even cats. Rugby fans would be good, as his favourite toy is his rugby ball!
See:https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/CORBY/ref/BSA2106436/rehome
Photo: RSPCA
3. Sweet little Ronnie is looking for a 'calm and peaceful' retirement home
Meet Ronnie, he is a 13-year-old black and white crossbreed - unknown. Being an older chap, he enjoys gentle short walks, followed by naps on the sofa. He is an inquisitive little fellow. He could live with children from the age of eight and over as long as they understand that an older dog needs a calm and relaxing home and won't be up for playing a lot. He needs to be the only dog in the household to enjoy all the attention in his golden years
See: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/RONNIE/ref/BSA2106571/rehome
Photo: RSPCA
4. Friendly Oreo is waiting to give a 'high five' to a new family who will love him to bits
Meet Oreo, he is a toy mad seven-year-old lurcher crossbreed. Highly sociable, he is looking for a big family to shower him with plenty of love and attention. He likes lots of fuss and wants nothing more than to go on long family walks. He enjoys meeting new two legged and four legged friends. He could probably live with another dog, but probably not a cat. He enjoys being around someone most of the time. He has had some training - not only has he mastered 'sit' he now likes to give 'high 5's!' He is currently living with foster parents. See: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/OREO/ref/BSA2106278/rehome
Photo: RSPCA