Royal recognition for dedicated Mansfield Special Inspector

A long-serving Mansfield police volunteer who has received royal and national recognition for his services to the community is urging more people to join the Nottinghamshire Police family as special constables.

Special Inspector for Learning and Development Ryan Clarke was presented with his British Empire Medal (BEM) by Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Veronica Pickering MBS HAC, who acts as The King's personal representative in the county.

Ryan, who reached 10 years’ service with Nottinghamshire Police in August, was recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.

He attended a ceremony in Mansfield on October 8 to receive his medal, witnessed by proud family members and friends.

Special Inspector Ryan Clarke was presented with his British Empire Medal (BEM) by Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Veronica Pickering. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He said: “I felt immensely proud and honoured to receive my medal.

"It just felt totally surreal being stood in front of the Lord-Lieutenant and hearing such nice things being said about me.

“I feel extremely privileged to now be in charge of learning and development for our special constabulary, leading training for our new officers and supporting other specials as they make their first steps in the force.

“Being a special constable you are a vital link between policing and your local community.

"It’s a role where you can make a significant difference to people’s lives, providing some good old-fashioned foot patrols and helping to making your community safer and better.

“Over the years I have met so many interesting people and made some incredible memories.

"One of my proudest moments was helping lead the special constabulary’s response to Covid-19.

“I led some of our Operation Bion patrols and I made it my mission for the Special Constabulary to provide the ‘face of the force’, being out in the community, speaking to residents, and providing a reassuring visible presence.

“Another proud moment was being involved in the policing operation for The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s, first royal visit to Nottingham.”

Ryan, who was predominantly based at Mansfield during his service as a special constable and later as a sergeant, before being promoted to special inspector, is now looking forward to attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, along with other BEM recipients, in due course to celebrate their achievement.

Ryan’s other voluntary work is as bandmaster of a community marching band, Mansfield District Corps of Drums.

The band, an affiliated unit with the Royal British Legion, provides cost-free extracurricular opportunities for people of all ages, including civilians, veterans, members of the emergency services and serving members of HM Armed Forces, fostering a safe space for members to both socialise and access the arts (music).

Ryan added: “Once you’ve completed your tutor training as a special constable, the role of a special is extremely varied and flexible.

“That’s one of the beauties of the role.

"As long as you complete your minimal hourly requirement, you can have a go at anything you want to within the force, do what you enjoy, and do shifts with different teams, giving you the ability to experience the whole of the force and build strong professional relationships.

“You will be supported throughout your training, including regular progress and wellbeing checks, and we hold regular skills assessments and role play sessions so new joiners can put their classroom-based training into realistic practice.

“Being a special constable is a hugely rewarding and fulfilling role.

"You can genuinely change someone’s life and make a real difference so I’d encourage people from all walks of life to apply now!”

Special constables have the same power, uniform, and responsibilities as regular (paid) police officers but volunteer on a part-time basis.

Specials – as they are known – come from all walks of life and backgrounds and bring a diverse range of skills and experience to the role.

They volunteer a minimum of 16 hours per month to support local policing, making a positive contribution in the fight against crime.

The rewards of being a special include gaining confidence and new transferable skills, working with a team of amazing people, and ultimately, helping people in their greatest time of need.

For more details, including how to apply, visit nottinghamshire.police.uk/police-forces/nottinghamshire-police/areas/careers/careers/special-constables/