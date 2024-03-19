Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stella Walton, aged 93 met Jan Fejfer, aged 99 at a dance at Bentinck Miners Welfare dance after Jan came over from Poland to work at Bentinck Pit after fighting in the Second World War.

They were married at Basford Hall on March 19, 1949.

The couple have lived in Annesley Woodhouse all their lives and have five children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Stella and Jan are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.

Jan worked at Bentinck Colliery for almost 40 years, while Stella worked at Pretty Polly.

They are thought to be one of the longest-married couples in the UK and this is the second time they have received a royal telegram having also received one 10 years ago from Queen Elizabeth II.

One of their grandchildren is Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny.

He said: “This is a remarkable feat and we’re so proud of their achievement.

Stella and Jan met at a dance at Bentinck Miners Welfare and were married in 1949.

"Not many couples can say they have received a telegram from two different monarchs.

"They are a testament to the family values we all hold dear.

"They have worked hard all their lives and to reach an incredible age together is so humbling for both of them.

"They have long given up ballroom dancing and their allotment but smile together and love being visited by their family and friends.

Jan with the telegram from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

"Unfortunately, Grandma Stella has spent the last year in a nursing home since breaking her hip in a fall.