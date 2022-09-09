Royal Mail moves to reassure people of validity of stamps featuring Queen's head
The Royal Mail has today confirmed all stamps featuring the Queen remain valid for use.
A statement said: “Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain valid for use.
“These include definitive stamps – regular ‘everyday’ stamps – and special stamps.
“As previously announced, following the introduction of barcodes to everyday stamps, these stamps remain valid until the end of January 2023.
“Full details of our Swap Out programme can be found at royalmail.com/sending/barcoded-stamps
“All special stamps already announced will be issued, although the launch dates of some may change.
“In line with past practice, following the death of a monarch all existing post boxes will remain unchanged.
“Postboxes already in production or being prepared for installation, will also retain the insignia of Queen Elizabeth II.
“No further announcements on stamps will be made before the funeral and then only at the appropriate time, after consultation with Buckingham Palace.”