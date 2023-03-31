In addition, 22 electric charging posts have been installed at the site on Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate.

Royal Mail says the move will help the office’s 195 postmen and postwomen deliver letters and parcels safely and efficiently, while producing fewer emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johanna Pearson, Mansfield customer operations manager, said: “It’s been great to have the opportunity to be leading the way in the roll-out of Royal Mail’s new electric fleet.

Mansfield Delivery Office postman, Dean Walters, stands alongside one of the new EVs at the site

“The vans will become a familiar site on the streets of Mansfield and our posties are excited about doing their bit to reduce air and noise pollution.

“As a company, we pride ourselves with having the lowest reported carbon dioxide emissions per parcel among major UK delivery companies and are showcasing the way to achieving a more sustainable future for our fleet and our planet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mansfield move is part of a wider plan to roll-out 5,000 electric vans to delivery office locations across the UK.

Royal Mail said the expansion of zero-emission vehicles demonstrates the company’s commitment to reducing emissions associated with its operations and to delivering a cleaner future.

With lower maintenance requirements, Royal Mail said the electric van fleet promises more on-road time and higher levels of reliability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad