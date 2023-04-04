Ron Brooks Motor Group recognised in the East Midlands 200 Fastest Growing Companies for 2023
A motor company, which has a branch in Mansfield, has been named one of the East Midlands 200 Fastest Growing Companies for 2023.
The report, constructed by Grant Thornton analyses the region's fastest-growing companies, bringing comprehensive insight into their financial performance and setting a benchmark for businesses to assess themselves.
A spokesman from Ron Brooks Motor Group and associated companies, said: “While we have been a regular feature of the Derbyshire 200 biggest companies, this award, which places us at 156th, is of all businesses of all industries and sectors representing the fastest growing businesses across the four counties of Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.
“Particularly as a family-owned and run business we are very grateful to be recognised in such an award, and are deeply thankful to our amazing teams and colleagues, our critical business partner relationships and of course our growing customer base which makes this possible.”