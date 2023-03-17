The centre, which can be found on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, has become more interactive and tactile so customers can experience the benefits of their new Toyota before they even step foot inside a vehicle.

They are also integrating new digital dealership experiences, allowing you to see new model specifications on large screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ron Brooks Showroom in Mansfield has had a major refurbishment

Mike Lane, group operations director at Ron Brooks said: "I would personally like to thank our customers who have endured the disruption whilst the works have taken place, I would also like to thank the whole team at Mansfield for their patience.

“We’re sure all our customers will love it. So if you’re in the area, why not pay us a visit and see for yourselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent showroom refurbishment at their Mansfield dealership is now complete

New digital features give customers a more interactive car buying experience