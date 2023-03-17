News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
30 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
3 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned

Ron Brooks Mansfield showroom undergoes major refurbishment

Customers at the Ron Brooks showroom in Mansfield will now have a more interactive experience after a major refurbishment.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:34 GMT- 1 min read

The centre, which can be found on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, has become more interactive and tactile so customers can experience the benefits of their new Toyota before they even step foot inside a vehicle.

They are also integrating new digital dealership experiences, allowing you to see new model specifications on large screens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Plans to turn empty Mansfield pub into flats have been refused
The Ron Brooks Showroom in Mansfield has had a major refurbishment
The Ron Brooks Showroom in Mansfield has had a major refurbishment
The Ron Brooks Showroom in Mansfield has had a major refurbishment
Most Popular

Mike Lane, group operations director at Ron Brooks said: "I would personally like to thank our customers who have endured the disruption whilst the works have taken place, I would also like to thank the whole team at Mansfield for their patience.

“We’re sure all our customers will love it. So if you’re in the area, why not pay us a visit and see for yourselves.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The recent showroom refurbishment at their Mansfield dealership is now complete
The recent showroom refurbishment at their Mansfield dealership is now complete
The recent showroom refurbishment at their Mansfield dealership is now complete
New digital features give customers a more interactive car buying experience
New digital features give customers a more interactive car buying experience
New digital features give customers a more interactive car buying experience
New digital features give customers a more interactive car buying experience
New digital features give customers a more interactive car buying experience
New digital features give customers a more interactive car buying experience
Toyota