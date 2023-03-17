Ron Brooks Mansfield showroom undergoes major refurbishment
Customers at the Ron Brooks showroom in Mansfield will now have a more interactive experience after a major refurbishment.
The centre, which can be found on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, has become more interactive and tactile so customers can experience the benefits of their new Toyota before they even step foot inside a vehicle.
They are also integrating new digital dealership experiences, allowing you to see new model specifications on large screens.
Mike Lane, group operations director at Ron Brooks said: "I would personally like to thank our customers who have endured the disruption whilst the works have taken place, I would also like to thank the whole team at Mansfield for their patience.
“We’re sure all our customers will love it. So if you’re in the area, why not pay us a visit and see for yourselves.”