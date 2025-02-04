Rogue gardener from Mansfield Woodhouse pleads guilty and fined after illegal fly-tip

A Mansfield Woodhouse man has been fined after he was caught fly-tipping in a secluded spot in Ravenshead.

Gedling Borough Council is urging residents to report fly-tipping after securing the conviction against Richard Morey, of Mansfield Woodhouse, who failed in his duty to ensure the safe and legal disposal of waste, reinforcing the borough’s zero-tolerance approach to environmental crime and its commitment to reduce crime and the fear of crime so that residents feel safe and protected in their neighbourhoods.

Morey pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 30, for failing in his duty of care regarding controlled waste. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £200 towards prosecution costs.

The case followed a report on March 26, 2024, of fly-tipping in a secluded spot in Ravenshead.

The waste was dumped in a secluded spot in Ravenshead

Neighbourhood Wardens investigated and traced the waste, including household rubbish, tyres, and furniture, back to its source.

Further investigation revealed that a resident had paid Morey £50 to dispose of the waste after finding his business, R&A Gardening Services, on Facebook where the business profile said he was a licensed waste carrier.

Despite repeated attempts to engage with Morey, he failed to cooperate with Gedling Borough Council’s Public Protection team, leading to legal action and his eventual arrest.

Coun David Ellis, Portfolio Holder for Public Protection said: “This conviction is a warning to anyone thinking about fly-tipping.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute offenders and we will do everything in our power to find the culprits.

“We urge residents to report any fly-tipping they see and to always check waste carriers are licensed.

“I would like to thank our Neighbourhood Wardens for their thorough investigation which has led to this positive result for the council and for residents affected by this appalling behaviour.”

Fly-tipping is a serious offence that damages the environment, endangers wildlife, and costs taxpayers millions each year in clean-up operations.

You can report incidents of fly-tipping on the council’s website, www.gedling.gov.uk, and anyone removing waste from a property should ensue they have a valid waste carriers’ licence.