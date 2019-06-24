Rocking weekend at Selston Unsigned Festival A ROCKING day of top class music and summer fun came to Selston this weekend. Woodnook Recreation Ground played host to the free Bands Unsigned festival on Saturday Tommy-Lee Jackson, 9, gets a make-over. jpimedia Buy a Photo Elissa Yeomans, 6, enjoys some inflatable slide fun jpimedia Buy a Photo Herbie Williamson, 7 and his 5 year old sister Tira, bag themselves some prizes on the hook a duck stall. jpimedia Buy a Photo Event openers, Purple Streaks, take to the stage. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2