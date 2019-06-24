Lexie Renshaw, 9, with her French Bull dog Frankie settle down for the music festival in Selston on Saturday.

Rocking weekend at Selston Unsigned Festival

A ROCKING day of top class music and summer fun came to Selston this weekend.

Woodnook Recreation Ground played host to the free Bands Unsigned festival on Saturday

Tommy-Lee Jackson, 9, gets a make-over.
Elissa Yeomans, 6, enjoys some inflatable slide fun
Herbie Williamson, 7 and his 5 year old sister Tira, bag themselves some prizes on the hook a duck stall.
Event openers, Purple Streaks, take to the stage.
