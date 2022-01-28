It’s a rare chance to fill a key role at the venue that has hosted seminal shows through its illustrious 40-year history from Nirvana, Run-DMC, Rage Against The Machine, Daft Punk and Motorhead to Yungblud, Garbage, Queens of the Stone Age, Skunk Anansie, Placebo, Public Enemy and De La Soul.

The assistant manager role will bolster the existing tight-knit team as it gears up for a busy year ahead with a packed programme of live events, rescheduled shows and the popular club nights Tuned, Get Lucky and Rebel Rebel.

The right person will become part of a team working to deliver a great experience at the sell out club nights week after week with progressive production and an eclectic mix of DJs as well as world class live events.

Will Richardson, general manager, Rock City, said: “If you have a passion for music, an excellent work ethic and a feverish desire to pursue a career in venue management, we’d love to hear from you. The role is not your ordinary nine-to-five, it will be a mixture of late nights and even later ones in a demanding industry. If you’re not a morning person and friends and family constantly describe you as a night owl, this job will fit you like a glove.”

One of the key elements of the job will be liaising with bands, artists and tour managers to ensure everyone has a great time as well as acting as duty manager for live events and club nights.

The role could start as soon as next month and is open to those with experience in the industry looking for a step up on the ladder, as well as those already in a similar role who are looking for a fresh challenge.

Despite the challenges of the last two years, the team at the Talbot Street venue have kept the flame burning with a constantly evolving response to restrictions to enable it stay open as much as possible.

Adam Wood, senior promotions manager, DHP Family, said: “We came up with loads of ideas from livestreaming club nights for people to enjoy at home to turning the car park into an outdoor bar and even filling the famous dancefloor with tables and chairs so we could offer sit down sessions. Everything we could do to keep welcoming people through our doors, we did and that’s down to our great team working together to make these ideas happen. It’s a great place to work so get in touch if you share the same passion and drive to make things happen whatever the challenges.”

The successful candidate can look forward to working on an exciting diary with upcoming shows from The Libertines, Tom Odell, Professor Green, Angels & Airwaves, I Prevail, Jake Bugg, The Fratellis, Ferocious Dog, Enter Shikari and Charli XCX just to mention a few.

To apply, send a CV and letter to [email protected] with the subject ‘assistant manager application’.

For information about Rock City owners, DHP Family, go to www.dhpfamily.com