Robot Titan wows the crowds in Mansfield town centre

Billed as the ultimate family entertainment show, Titan’s comedy antics were a hit with families as he performed three times during the day.

Children were presented with free gifts, included Men in Black-themed sunglasses, robot craft activities, robot tattoos, alien parachutes, Spiderman posters, football sticker books and sweets.

Smyths Toys, in Portland Retail Park supported the event with Robot toys, Lego, Pepa Pig soft toys, Star Wars figures, PlayStation games and lots of other toys that were given away on the day by a free prize draw.

The Mansfield BID team got dressed up for Titan's visit.

Every child received a raffle ticket attached to the new Smyths toy catalogue which was given away at the event, which was organised by Mansfield Business Improvement District.

The BID said town centre shops and businesses reported sales and footfall were up compared with last year and the previous Saturday.

In fact, the BID said, footfall in the town centre was up by 24.6 per cent on last year – with Titan drawing in thousands of people.

Sue Rogers, for the BID, said: “It was a great fun day for the town centre, and Titan really drew the crowds.

Mansfield BID organised the visit of Titan the Robot, and it attracted hundreds of people into the town centre.

“We had an extremely long queue at 10.30am when the event started as children collected all their free goodies.“It’s great to see people enjoying themselves in our town and many of them stayed to enjoy a bite to eat and do some shopping too.”

The BID team were all dressed as Men in Black characters, as this was the theme on the day. The BID was supported by Nexus People UK, in Church Street, Sensational Sweets N Treats from West Gate, and The Little Lotion Company

Sue said: “Our next town centre event for the public is the Christmas Market on West Gate.

“We hope that everyone will come along and enjoy the market and shop local this Christmas.”

The market opens on Saturday, November 26, with chalets, a food market, activities and entertainment.

Schools are invited to attend to perform Christmas songs.

