Robin Hood pageant to be held at Newstead Abbey

The annual Robin Hood Pageant is set to return for 2019 in its new home at Newstead Abbey.

The Robin Hood Pageant, now in its 38th year, will be staged in a forest setting close to the historic Newstead Abbey while Nottingham Castle is undergoing a £30m redevelopment.

The Robin Hood Pageant

The event will be themed around the power struggle between Nottingham’s best-loved outlaw and his arch-nemesis, the Sheriff of Nottingham (#ChooseYourSide). It will offer a diverse programme of entertainment including dramatic medieval re-enactments, a wealth of costumed period characters, historic demonstrations, hands-on activities, theatre and much more.

The pageant will take place on Saturday October 19 and Sunday 20.

The unique event will see the grounds of Newstead Abbey transformed into a recreation of 12th century Nottingham, filled with the sights, sounds and smells of Robin Hood’s time.

Visitors will get the chance to come face-to-face with medieval minstrels, artisans and colourful characters, including the legendary Robin Hood himself.

Dramatic re-enactments will include The Knights of Nottingham clashing on horseback and on foot, falconry shows.

Displays from the UK’s leading 12th century re-enactment society, Historia Normannis, will depict the lives of the Saxon outlaws and their Norman overlords.

There will also be plenty of demonstrations and hands-on arts and crafts activities to get involved with, from candle dipping to arrow making and from pottery to smithing, showcasing the various crafts and trades of the medieval era in a highly memorable and enjoyable way.

Visitors are also encouraged to eat, drink and be merry, with a variety of food stalls and a licensed bar provided by local brewery Castle Rock Brewery.

Stephen Jackson, interim Chief Executive at Visit Nottinghamshire, said:“This year’s Robin Hood Pageant is set to be a truly enchanting and spectacular event.

"One of the most engaging ways to learn about a historical period is to experience the sights and sounds for yourself, and what better way to learn about Robin Hood than by stepping into his world?

"We’re confident that this event will inspire an interest in Robin Hood and his time in future generations as well as helping to keep the legend alive for years to come.

"This highly immersive and entertaining pageant is expected to draw huge crowds, and is a great way for visitors to experience the legend of Robin Hood ahead of the Nottingham Castle reopening in 2020.”

Discounted early bird tickets are available now from Visit Nottinghamshire - What's On until Monday 2 September priced at:

Early Bird Adult (16+): £13.50 inc. booking fee

Early Bird Child (2-15): £9.50 inc. booking fee

Under 2s: Free

Early Bird Family (2 adults and up to 3 children): £40 inc. booking fee