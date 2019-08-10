Robin Hood Festival will go ahead as planned today

The Robin Hood Festival is set to go ahead today despite warnings of bad weather throughout the weekend.

The festival filled with jousting, archery and fabled fun dedicated to Nottinghamshire hero Robin Hood is set to return to Sherwood Forest.

Robin Hood Festival 2018

Jousting, archery and live entertainment to take over Sherwood Forest at Robin Hood Festival

The Robin Hood Festival will take over the new visitor centre at Sherwood Forest for another instalment of exciting entertainment - with a promise of thrilling live action.

A spokesman posted today on the festival website:

"We've kept a close eye on the weather, and have decided the show must go on!

"All performances and stages will remain unaffected and will be putting on another brilliant show! All of our lovely traders (except Jasper's Hog Roast) will also still be here at the festival!

"There will be a few of the lighter marquees closed today, mainly in the activity zone, and some stalls from the field will relocate to the visitor centre.

"We'll continue to monitor the weather, so please bear in mind this could be subject to change.

"We advise wellies/ good shoes and waterproofs - but otherwise just have fun!

All the best

The Robin Hood Festival Team