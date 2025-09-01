Robber from Ollerton jailed after car rammed couple off e-bike

A robber who rammed a car into a couple riding an e-bike in order to steal it has been jailed.

The bike’s owner and his girlfriend had gone out for a ride shortly after buying it when a group of people jumped in front of them in Kirklington Road, Southwell.

They swerved around the group but noticed some of the men had started running after them.

Dion Mayall and Daniel Phillips were among the group and then jumped in an Audi car to pursue the couple shortly before 10pm on March 30, 2024.

Dion Mayall, left, and Daniel Phillips have been locked up

They caught up with them in Hopkiln Lane where the car, being driven by 22-year-old Mayall, made contact with the rear of the bike and knocked both riders into the road.

Mayall exited the Audi declaring it ‘was his bike now’ as the man and woman ran from the scene.

They hid in an alleyway until emergency services arrived.

In the meantime, Phillips, 34, had helped Mayall load the e-bike into the back of the Audi.

Both victims suffered soft tissue injuries, bruising and abrasions, with the woman being unable to work for two months following the incident.

Detectives began an investigation which involved trawling through CCTV footage around Southwell and forensic investigations.

When Phillips was initially arrested he denied any involvement but his DNA was found on a bottle inside the Audi.

A manhunt was launched for Mayall and police spotted him in a car on the A17 near Newark on October 11, 2024.

He failed to stop before exiting the Honda CR-V and running into an area of woodland where he was detained by officers.

Mayall, of Maltkin Close, Ollerton, was jailed for five years and three months at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 1.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to robbery.

Phillips, of Warwick Road, Balderton, admitted handling stolen goods and was sentenced to 16 months in jail.

Detective Inspector Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mayall’s decision to get into a car and pursue the victims was incredibly reckless.

“He was quite willing to put their lives at risk by ramming the car into them while travelling at significant speed.

“The victims were understandably terrified and hid until police arrived at the scene. It is very fortunate for all involved that they weren’t more seriously injured.

“Phillips lied about his involvement but our forensic investigations proved he was in the car and had assisted Mayall.

“Both can now reflect on their offending during a period behind bars.

“I hope both the victims and the wider community welcome the efforts officers have made to secure this outcome.”