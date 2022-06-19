Mansfield Business Improvement District held a Jurassic Mansfield event, with one Mansfield mum described the experience as 'amazing' and 'brilliant' for her dinosaur-obsessed son.

Yesterday’s event featured Jurassic-themed activities, interactive dinosaur experiences, including the chance to meet giant T-Rex Zeus, and gift bags to keep everyone entertained.

Sue Rodgers, BID operations manager, Sue Rogers said: "Our team put events on for the town centre to bring people into Mansfield, instead of going elsewhere.

“Our town deserves that. We also support local businesses. We wanted to run a dinosaur event as there has been a new Jurassic film out in cinemas.

“We had activities such as digging dino-eggs, meeting dinosaurs and grow-your-own dinosaurs. People were queuing from 10am. Every child had a wrist band and dinosaur egg until we ran out.

“I would like to thank everyone for supporting this event. It is fantastic to have been able to launch a free outdoor event of this size.”

Sue said the team were excited to be out in the community, keeping residents entertained, despite the rainy weather.

Katrina Standley attended the event with her partner, Rob and young son, Logan.

She said: "My son is two-and-a-half and is dinosaur obsessed. Once I saw about this event, I knew we had to come.“It has been amazing. Especially seeing the children's faces when the dinosaurs came out. It is brilliant.”

Fellow visitor Mark Johnson said: “It has been amazing. I think everyone should come down to events like this. There are lots of events coming in, so come on to Mansfield and have a look around.”

Mansfield BID is now planning a celebration for Armed Forces Day, taking place in Market Place, Mansfield, on Sunday, July 3, from 10.30am-4pm.

The event is set to include a parade, live music, food, and activities for all ages, as well as a flypast by a Lancaster Bomber.

1. Egg-straordinary fun Paisley Thellman ready to hatch from a giant egg at Jurassic Mansfield. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2. Dino dress Joel Garner dresses for the occasion, with an epic dinosaur suit. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

3. Cracking day There were plenty of photo opportunities around, as dinosaur egg cracks open in Mansfield market. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

4. Jurassic fun Children posed for photos with the iconic Jurassic Park vehicle. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales